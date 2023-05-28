1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in East New York

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating what led to a shooting in East New York, Brooklyn that left one dead, and another injured.
Shots were fired Saturday night on Drew Street striking two people.
A 33-year-old man was struck several times and was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A 31-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the shoulder. She is in stable condition at Brookdale.
Police believe the suspect got away in a red vehicle.
The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.