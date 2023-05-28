A man was killed and a woman was hurt in a shooting that took place in East New York, Brooklyn Saturday night.

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in East New York

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating what led to a shooting in East New York, Brooklyn that left one dead, and another injured.

Shots were fired Saturday night on Drew Street striking two people.

A 33-year-old man was struck several times and was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the shoulder. She is in stable condition at Brookdale.

Police believe the suspect got away in a red vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.

