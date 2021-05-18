Woman fatally shot while attending vigil in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Family speaks out after woman fatally shot while attending vigil in NYC

WEEKSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman attending an outdoor vigil for a homicide victim was herself fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn late Monday.

Authorities say 32-year-old Shalimar Birkett, a mother of two, was shot in the head on Park Place in the Weeksville section just after 11 p.m.

Birkett was attending the vigil for another homicide victim when a gunman opened fire from a passing white sedan.

Birkett's family spoke out Tuesday night, condemning the senseless violence.

"She got shot at a vigil. What is this world coming to?" Birkett's uncle Alston Josiah said.

She is not believed to be the gunman's intended target, and she was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.

ALSO READ | Passenger on JFK flight refuses to wear mask, snorts substance, becomes abusive
EMBED More News Videos

It was a tense situation on a flight from JFK Airport in New York to San Francisco International Airport after an unruly passenger refused to wear a mask, began snorting a "white substance," and then was accused of touching at least one female passenger.


The vehicle fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.

Birkett was part of a crowd of people mourning 31-year-old Miles Bobbsemple, who was dropped off at Kings County Hospital early Monday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He later died at the hospital and is also believed to be an innocent victim of gang violence.

Detectives have since determined Bobbsemple was shot at a house party on Remsen Avenue, near Avenue A, around 12:25 a.m. Monday.

Bobbsemple appears to have accidentally stepped on a gang member's foot or somehow showed a sign of disrespect, police said.

The gang member opened fire, killing Bobbsemple and wounding a 30-year-old man who survived.

No arrests were made in that homicide either.

Members of the same gang are believed to have opened fire on the vigil in continuing escalation of violence.

"We def do need police. Please do not defund the police. We are asking the police to help find my cousin's killer," Birkett's cousin Harriet Hines said.

Shalimar, who went by Shelly, leaves behind two young boys. Her mother is left with mounting loss.

Eyewitness News is told Birkett's mother lost a son to gun violence four years ago. And now Shelly.

"I'll remember her as a sweet person, dear and loving mother to her children and to the family," Harriet said.

ALSO READ | Video shows NYPD transit officers rescue man who collapsed onto subway tracks

Bobbsemple had no criminal record. Birkett had one prior arrest that is sealed.

Anyone with information about either case is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklynweeksvillenypdhomicide investigationhomicideshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News