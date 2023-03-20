1 killed in shooting near deli in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was killed after shots were fired near a deli in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at 1608 Sterling Place shortly after 1 p.m.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside the location.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

