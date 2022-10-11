19-year-old NYC schools employee shot in head in Brooklyn: DOE

A 19-year-old New York City schools employee is in critical condition after he was shot in the head near a school in Brooklyn.

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 19-year-old New York City schools worker is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Brooklyn.

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. in front of 5022 Avenue M in the Flatlands section.

The Department of Education says the victim works as a paraprofessional for District 75, located in the same building as P.S. 203.

He was shot in the head about a block from the school.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the gunman took off in a dark-colored Lexus.

They describe him the male suspect as wearing a ski mask, red sweatsuit, and black jacket.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.