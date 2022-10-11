19-year-old NYC schools employee shot in head in Brooklyn: DOE

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 19-year-old New York City schools worker is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Brooklyn.
The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. in front of 5022 Avenue M in the Flatlands section.
The Department of Education says the victim works as a paraprofessional for District 75, located in the same building as P.S. 203.
He was shot in the head about a block from the school.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the gunman took off in a dark-colored Lexus.
They describe him the male suspect as wearing a ski mask, red sweatsuit, and black jacket.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
