Search for gunmen after 6 people shot in Brooklyn, 1 victim identified

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police have now identified the man killed when three suspects opened fire at a group of people in Brooklyn.

Investigators say 30-year-old Kishawn Cameron was hit by a man in a car in Crown Heights last week.

Police released video of the suspect early Monday morning.

That shooting happened on Classon Avenue and Lincoln Place on July 15 at 2:11 a.m.

Five other people were shot nearby on President Street.

Two other gunmen are also wanted.

The gunman driving the car was described as a man with a dark complexion, approximately 20-30 years-old, with a medium build and last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white du-rag, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

