Police fire shots at man armed with knife in Brooklyn; suspect not injured: NYPD

Officials say officers were called to Hawthorne Street in Brooklyn around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a dispute.
When cops arrived, they found a man who approached them and was acting erratic.
Police say the man took out a knife and lunged at the officers.
They say an NYPD firearm was discharged in the incident, but the suspect was not shot.
The was suspect was arrested and taken to Kings County Hospital for evaluation.
The two officers were taken to Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center for evaluation.
The investigation is ongoing.
