2 hospitalized after argument leads to stabbing in Brooklyn

By
BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were hospitalized after an argument led to a stabbing in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

The stabbing happened on 14th and Benson Aves. in Bath Beach around 7 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 42-year-old man seriously wounded after being stabbed in the neck. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 43-year-old man was also stabbed in the leg - he is expected to survive.

Police say they are working to figure out the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

It is unclear what the argument was about, and what type of weapon was used.

Police are interviewing persons of interest and are hoping to catch those who are responsible.

