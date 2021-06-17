Teenager stabbed to death during apparent dispute over parking spot: Police

By Eyewitness News
Teen stabbed to death during apparent fight over parking spot: Police

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A teenager was stabbed to death during an apparent dispute with a man over a parking spot in Brooklyn, according to police.

Officials say the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, in front of 158 Decatur Ave.

They say a 15-year-old male was involved in a dispute with a 48-year-old man.

According to police, the dispute appeared to be over a parking spot.

A retired police officer was killed after he was shot in the torso during a confrontation in Brooklyn Monday night, police say.



They say the teenager was stabbed in the chest.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 48-year-old suspect is in custody and charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.


