Teenager stabbed to death during apparent dispute over parking spot: Police

Officials say the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, in front of 158 Decatur Ave.
They say a 15-year-old male was involved in a dispute with a 48-year-old man.
According to police, the dispute appeared to be over a parking spot.
They say the teenager was stabbed in the chest.
He was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The 48-year-old suspect is in custody and charges are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
