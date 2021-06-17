Teenager stabbed to death during apparent dispute over parking spot: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10761864" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A retired police officer was killed after he was shot in the torso during a confrontation in Brooklyn Monday night, police say.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A teenager was stabbed to death during an apparent dispute with a man over a parking spot in Brooklyn, according to police.Officials say the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, in front of 158 Decatur Ave.They say a 15-year-old male was involved in a dispute with a 48-year-old man.According to police, the dispute appeared to be over a parking spot.They say the teenager was stabbed in the chest.He was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The 48-year-old suspect is in custody and charges are pending.The investigation is ongoing.----------