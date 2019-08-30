Brooklyn street showered with raw chicken parts

By
BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The New York City Sanitation Department confirmed they are investigating who is responsible for a load of chicken guts left strewn down one block of Brooklyn on Friday morning.

311 complaints about chicken parts littering Bond Street between Wyckoff and Bergen Streets in Boerum Hill began just before 9 a.m.

By 10 am, a DSNY spokesperson said a mechanical broom had "addressed the condition," and added that a "flusher (truck with water)" was "on the way to address the remaining street residue."

Neighbors discussed the scene in shock and disgust.

"It's pretty gross, pretty disgusting," said Jessy Cole, who lives on the section of Bond Street littered in chicken guts. "I mean I'm mostly vegan."

"I can smell it," added James Millard. "And I can't imagine what kind of diseases."

Witnesses said a truck carrying chicken had stopped at a red light at Wyckoff Street and Bond Street with a partially opened back door.

They said the car accelerated at the green light and the back door came open, dumping the chicken as the car headed toward Bergen Street.

As of Friday afternoon, it remained unclear who was responsible for truck and the spill, but a Sanitation Department spokesperson said the city was investigating and added that fines for littering and potential health violations could follow.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boerum hillnew york citybrooklynchicken
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Absolute monster': Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Cat 3 storm
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of accidental overdose
5-year-old girl killed by falling fence in Brooklyn
Man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches
Man falls to death at his own Manhattan rooftop party
NYC deploys FDNY to Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Show More
Truck in Bronx hauling fruit - and millions in cocaine
Mets legend, LI Ducks manager arrested in domestic dispute
Raccoons, fleas prompt NY school to relocate 1st week of classes
O'Neill downplays talk of NYPD slowdown, says he's not resigning
Man punches MTA subway conductor, flicks lit cigarette at her
More TOP STORIES News