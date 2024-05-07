Man, 68, accused of attacking woman on subway and setting trash on fire in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A man with a lengthy criminal record is accused of attacking a woman on the subway before setting a fire.

Michael Crosland, 68, is accused of punching and kicking a woman on a Q subway train at the Stillwell Avenue station in Brooklyn early Sunday.

He allegedly struck the 39-year-old victim multiple times in the right shoulder and kicked her several times in the stomach in the 7:30 a.m. attack.

He then set papers in a trash can at the station on fire, police say.

He was quickly apprehended and charged with assault as a misdemeanor. He was released on supervised release, as none of the charges are bail eligible.

The victim declined medical attention.

Crossland, whose arrest record dates back to 1986, has 25 prior arrests. But he has not been arrested since 2009, for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

