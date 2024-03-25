Police search for suspect after woman stabbed in back at Brooklyn subway station

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was stabbed by another woman in the back at a subway station in Brooklyn late Monday morning.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the Franklin Avenue subway station.

Police say the victim, believed to be in her 20s, was stabbed with an unknown sharp object by the turnstiles.

There is no word on what led to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The stabbing is the second to happen in a Brooklyn subway station on Monday. A man was stabbed during a dispute at the Kosciuszko Street station just before 5 a.m.

In that incident, the victim was said to be stable and a suspect was arrested.

