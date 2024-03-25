WATCH LIVE

Man stabbed during dispute at Bedford-Stuyvesant subway station

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, March 25, 2024 12:12PM
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was stabbed during a dispute at a Brooklyn subway station on Monday.

Officials say the victim was stabbed at the Kosciuszko Street station just before 5 a.m.

The man was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was placed under arrest with charges pending.

Queens-bound J trains were running express from Myrtle Avenue to Broadway Junction during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

