Man stabbed during dispute at Bedford-Stuyvesant subway station

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was stabbed during a dispute at a Brooklyn subway station on Monday.
Officials say the victim was stabbed at the Kosciuszko Street station just before 5 a.m.
The man was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.
The suspect was placed under arrest with charges pending.
Queens-bound J trains were running express from Myrtle Avenue to Broadway Junction during the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
