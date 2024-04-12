35-year-old man indicted for allegedly throwing girlfriend on subway tracks in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- An indictment was handed down on Thursday for a man who is accused of throwing his girlfriend in front of an oncoming train in Lower Manhattan last month.

Christian Valdez, 35, was indicted on attempted murder charges for allegedly pushing his 29-year-old girlfriend on to the subway tracks at the Fulton Street station.

The two were having an argument, according to police. Valdez fled the scene after the attack.

Court documents revealed that both of the victim's legs were severed by the train and had to be amputated. She also suffered broken ribs.

At the time of the incident, Valdez was out on parole after going to prison for other violent crimes.

He contacted his parole officer and told them what happened.

Police arrested Valdez on March 10.

He now faces up to another 25 years in prison.

