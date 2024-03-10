Police make arrest after woman was pushed onto subway tracks by boyfriend in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a man just one day after a woman was struck by a train after her boyfriend pushed her onto subway tracks in lower Manhattan.

35-year-old Christian Valdez was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder and felony assault after police say he pushed a 29-year-old woman on the train tracks at the Fulton Street subway station on Saturday.

According to authorities, there was an argument prior to the victim being pushed onto the tracks and hit by a southbound No. 3 train.

The woman had to have both of her feet amputated as a result of the incident.

In addition to the arrest, police say Valdez is the same man who made headlines in September of 2017 when he stabbed a Bronx woman and attempted to throw her 3-year-old daughter off a fire escape.

