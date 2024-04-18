52-year-old man arrested for alleged attack on 2 boys inside Manhattan subway

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A 52-year-old man is in custody after allegedly attacking two boys inside a subway station in Manhattan on Wednesday, police say.
Authorities say attack happened after 6:25 p.m. at the Broadway-Lafayette Street station.
They say an 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were selling candy when the 52-year-old man approached them and attempted to rob them.
The boys were walking along the platform when the man followed them and took the 16-year old's cell phone.
The 16-year-old was able to get the cellphone back but police say the man punched the 11-year-old in the face and threw the cellphone to the ground.
The 11-year-old was taken to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries.
The suspect was taken into custody.
No charges been filed so far.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.