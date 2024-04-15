Investigation underway after man slashed in face at Rockefeller Center subway station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was slashed on the right side of his face at a subway station in Midtown.
The victim was attacked in the mezzanine area of the 47-50 Street Rockefeller Center subway station just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.
He was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital to be checked out.
A suspect, described as a man wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white and silver sneakers, ran away onto the street.
The circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known.
No arrests were immediately made.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.