Investigation underway after man slashed in face at Rockefeller Center subway station

Police say the suspect ran out of the station after the attack.

Police say the suspect ran out of the station after the attack.

Police say the suspect ran out of the station after the attack.

Police say the suspect ran out of the station after the attack.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was slashed on the right side of his face at a subway station in Midtown.

The victim was attacked in the mezzanine area of the 47-50 Street Rockefeller Center subway station just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital to be checked out.

A suspect, described as a man wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white and silver sneakers, ran away onto the street.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known.

No arrests were immediately made.

ALSO READ | 2 law enforcement officers, suspect killed in shootout near Syracuse

The shootout happened upstate near Liverpool.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.