14-year-old boy killed in apparent subway surfing incident in Brooklyn: police

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into the death of a 14-year-old boy who may have been killed while subway surfing in Brooklyn Friday.
Police say they responded to the Avenue N F train station in Midwood around 2:20 p.m.
They found a teenage victim dead on the southbound side of the station.
Authorities say it appears that the teen was subway surfing at the time of his death.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
