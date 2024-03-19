New video shows moments before gunman fatally shot by police in East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New video shows the moments before officers fatally shot a man seen firing shots at two people in Brooklyn.

Officers responded to East 57th Street and Remsen Avenue at around 5:50 p.m. Monday, for reports of a man firing a gun.

After canvassing the area for seven minutes, four officers in an unmarked car saw the man chasing a woman and another man with a firearm. NYPD officials say the man fired several shots at the two people.

The video, which has sounds of gunfire throughout, shows chaos on the street as the two people ran away from the suspect.

That's when the officers jumped out of the vehicle and shot the 20-year-old suspect.

He was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

The two victims who were being chased by the gunman were not injured, but they were taken to a local hospital for observation.

"Tonight, you see New York City police officers running towards danger, running in the middle of gunfire, stopping a threat, and saving two people's lives," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

Officers found an innocent bystander, a 60-year-old man, shot twice on the same block of the incident. He is expected to recover. Police are investigating who shot him.

The unmarked patrol car had bullet holes in the back, but the officers were not injured.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Two friends were videotaping on the rooftop when they heard the steady beat of gunfire.

"It just kept going because we thought it was firecrackers. Then we realized it was serious," witness Maya Babb said.

"I didn't know if I should be concerned," witness JJ Morgan said. "Should I keep going and shoot my video? Or be concerned and get off the roof? Things happen every single day. I'm pretty much numb to it at this point."

Police say the gunman, who has yet to be identified, has no prior arrests.

Investigators are searching for a motive.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.