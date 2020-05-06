Coronavirus News: Officer punched in face during violent arrest in Brooklyn, police say

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a violent arrest in Brooklyn that was caught on camera.The incident happened on Sunday in East New York, where police approached a group of people who were not properly social distancing in front of a building.Officers say a suspect walked away from the group and tried to enter a police car.When a sergeant tried to stop him, that's when the suspect allegedly punched the officer.Surveillance video shows several officers jump in to arrest the suspect."When officers approach a crowd for whatever the reason, work with the officers," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. "We commit to work with the community but one thing we cannot have is -- we cannot have individuals having physical contact with our officers."The suspect faces several charges, including resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.The incident is under investigation.