Coronavirus News: Officer punched in face during violent arrest in Brooklyn, police say

The incident happened on Sunday in East New York, where police approached a group of people who were not properly social distancing in front of a building.
Officers say a suspect walked away from the group and tried to enter a police car.
When a sergeant tried to stop him, that's when the suspect allegedly punched the officer.
Surveillance video shows several officers jump in to arrest the suspect.
"When officers approach a crowd for whatever the reason, work with the officers," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. "We commit to work with the community but one thing we cannot have is -- we cannot have individuals having physical contact with our officers."
The suspect faces several charges, including resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
The incident is under investigation.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address