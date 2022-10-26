Search on for man after teen stabbed, woman attacked in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who attacked two women in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker Street.

An 18-year-old woman was stabbed in the abdomen with a sharp object.

The suspect then proceeded to strike a 35-year-old woman.

The suspect was last seen wearing all black and ran away northbound on Central Avenue.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to Wykoff and was said to be stable, while the 35-year-old woman refused medical attention.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

