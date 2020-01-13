FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was slashed in the face after an argument at a Brooklyn subway station.
Police say three people got into a fight just before 2 p.m. Monday at the Church Avenue Station in Flatbush. One person was then slashed in the face and transported to Kings County Hospital.
Two suspects fled on foot.
There is no word yet on the condition of the victim.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
1 slashed in the face following argument at Brooklyn subway station
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News