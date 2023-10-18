The center will have all sorts of exhibits, including rare film footage. Springsteen says that he's honored by the dedication.

Plans announced for new building at Monmouth University that will house Bruce Springsteen archives

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (WABC) -- The Boss is getting his own museum and no surprise it's in his home state of New Jersey.

Monmouth University announced Wednesday it's creating a 30-thousand-square-foot facility on its campus which will house Bruce Springsteen's archives. The school is launching a campaign to raise 45 million dollars for the project.

Springsteen says he's honored by the dedication.

"Now (my personal effects) will have someplace to go other than my house," Springsteen joked. "I'm planning on getting all of the junk out of my house because it was really getting cluttered in there and so now I've got some place to put that stuff."

The center will feature exhibits on Springsteen and include rare film footage.

There will also be intimate concert spaces, workshops, lectures, and other programs.

The center is set to open in spring 2026.