Bruce Springsteen postpones remaining Sept. shows due to peptic ulcer disease

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September, including two in New York and one in Connecticut, due to an illness the singer has been suffering from.

The announcement was made in a statement released on Wednesday night.

The statement says Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, and that medical advisors told him that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.

"Over here on E. Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows," Springstreen said in a statement. "First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at out U.S. shows and we're looking forward to more great times. We'll be back soon. Love and god bless all, Bruce."

Among the shows canceled was Thursday night's performance at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

A performance at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Sept. 16, and MVP Arena in Albany on Sept. 19 were also canceled.

It comes after 'The Boss' canceled performances in Philadelphia last month due to an illness.

Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of your stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine. The most common symptom of a peptic ulcer is stomach pain.

