Bruce Springsteen postpones 2 Philadelphia shows due to illness

'The Boss' was scheduled to perform Wednesday and Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

PHILADELPHIA -- Due to an illness, the two-night Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band performances in Philadelphia have been postponed.

The shows were scheduled for Wednesday and Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

"Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed," read a statement posted by Bruce Springsteen on social media.

Citizens Bank Park confirmed the postponement, adding that new dates for the shows have not been announced.

Fans are encouraged to keep their tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled performances.