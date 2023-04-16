'Bruce Springsteen Day' in New Jersey to be September 23

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey's favorite boss now has his own day.

September 23rd was officially declared 'Bruce Springsteen Day' by Governor Phil Murphy.

Murphy says it is important to recognize The Boss for all he does and all he continues to do as one of the most recognizable, iconic, and influential musicians of all time.

September 23rd just happens to be Springsteen's birthday.

Saturday's proclamation was announced at the American Music Honors ceremony at Monmouth University.

