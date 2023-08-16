Bruce Willis' wife shares candid post about mental health and being a caregiver

"I don't want it to be misconstrued that like, I'm good, because I'm not," said Heming Willis, who shares two young daughters with the actor. "I'm not good, but I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family."

"When we are not looking after ourselves, we are no good to the people we love," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Emma Heming Willis, the wife of actor Bruce Willis, is opening up about what it's like caring for someone with dementia and the importance of self-care.

The 45-year-old model and entrepreneur, who married the legendary actor in 2009, shared a candid video on Instagram, hoping to connect with others who are taking care of family members by sharing their common experiences.

"I know it looks like I'm out living my best life. I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can," she said.

Willis' family announced last year that the actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a disorder that damages "neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain," according to the National Institutes of Health.

"I don't want it to be misconstrued that like, I'm good, because I'm not," said Heming Willis, who shares two young daughters - Evelyn and Mabel - with the actor. "I'm not good, but I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family because, again, when we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love."

In addition to Evelyn and Mabel, Willis also shares three daughters, Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29, with ex-wife, actress Demi Moore. They've all been sharing updates about the 68-year-old's progression since his diagnosis, hoping to raise awareness and reassure other families they're not alone.

"When we keep challenges to ourselves, when we don't ask for help, when we don't share how we're feeling, we feel very alone and isolated in our worries," said Dr. Sue Varma, a board certified psychiatrist. "We don't realize that caregiving can be extremely emotionally and physically exhausting, even when we deeply love the person."

The family previously announced in 2022 that Willis, who is perhaps best known for his leading role in the "Die Hard" movie franchise, had been diagnosed with aphasia and was taking a step back from acting.

Experts say it's important for caregivers to talk about your feelings because bottling them up can take even more energy.

ABC's "Good Morning America" contributed to this article.