Traffic

Woman struck and killed after vehicle breaks down on Bruckner Expressway

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A driver was fatally struck by a passing vehicle after her vehicle broke down on the Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx.

The 27-year-old woman broke down on the northbound expressway at around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

She was struck by a passing grey Toyota Camry. The 61-year-old driver pulled over.



Police are investigating whether she was also struck by a second passing vehicle that did not stop.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area
EMBED More News Videos

New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citybronxtraffic fatalitiesnypdfatal crashtraffic accident
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side: More customers overcharged while buying out car leases
Man killed while reserving parking spots for 'Law and Order' shoot
FDNY rescues dog thrown off bridge into Harlem River
Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers
AccuWeather Alert: Will feel like 100
2 teens shot in Manhattan; police searching for gunman
$5K reward offered for man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker
Show More
1 killed, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash in the Bronx
Mega Millions $555M jackpot winning numbers: 37, 32, 31, 2, 70, 25
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial
Broadway extends 'optional' mask policy as COVID-19 cases rise
Biden holds off - for now - on climate emergency declaration
More TOP STORIES News