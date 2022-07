Woman struck and killed after vehicle breaks down on Bruckner Expressway

EMBED >More News Videos New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A driver was fatally struck by a passing vehicle after her vehicle broke down on the Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx.The 27-year-old woman broke down on the northbound expressway at around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.She was struck by a passing grey Toyota Camry. The 61-year-old driver pulled over.Police are investigating whether she was also struck by a second passing vehicle that did not stop.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.