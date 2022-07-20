Woman struck and killed after vehicle breaks down on Bruckner Expressway

The 27-year-old woman broke down on the northbound expressway at around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.
She was struck by a passing grey Toyota Camry. The 61-year-old driver pulled over.
Police are investigating whether she was also struck by a second passing vehicle that did not stop.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube