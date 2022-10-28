Bryant Park ice skating rink, holiday shops re-open for the season Friday

The Bryant Park skating rink and holiday shops open for the season Friday.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Ice skating and holiday shopping are back at Bryant Park as the Bank of America Winter Village re-opens for the season Friday.

Ice skating is free if you bring your own skates, and the rink will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and through midnight on select weekends.

Tickets are required to enter skating areas so you'll want to reserve an entry time ahead of your visit.

The holiday shops will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The rink will be open through March 5, 2023, while the market will close on January 2, 2023.

