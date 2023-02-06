3.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Buffalo, New York area

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook Western New York early Monday morning.

The earthquake was reported at 6:15 a.m.

Earthquakes Canada had first reported that they registered the quake at 4.2 magnitudes.

The epicenter of the earthquake was found to be in West Seneca. That's southeast of the City of Buffalo.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted, "Just off the phone with @ErieCountyESU Dep. Commissioner Butcher who confirmed quake was felt as far north as Niagara Falls and south to Orchard Park from initial reports. It felt like a car hit my house in Buffalo. I jumped out of bed."

