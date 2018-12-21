Building collapses on Park Place in Lower Manhattan

A vacant building collapsed in Lower Manhattan early Friday morning, sending chunks of debris crashing through nearby scaffolding and forcing evacuations.It happened at 21 Park Place around 3:30 a.m.The deputy fire chief, who says while you cannot see much damage from the outside building, all five floors inside this building collapsed."From the roof, all the way to the first floor, in a pancake which is a straight down fashion," said Dep. Chief Frank Leeb, FDNY. "There is no visual sign from outside, so just from looking at it out here, you will only see minor damage to the building on the left hand side."They put their ladder truck up and they were able to see from the roof down that all the floors inside collapsed.He tells Eyewitness News that leaves just the two side walls of this building standing and nothing to hold it up.Someone called 911 after seeing the facade of this building fall down."We were sleeping and then we heard firemen on our roof, and they had gotten up there by the ladder," a neighbor said. "One of the firemen said that the interior of that building with that scaffolding had collapsed, and you can actually see daylight through those upper windows."It's "certainly fortunate that nobody was walking on the sidewalk at the time because the debris that fell is very heavy and it certainly would have hurt somebody," Leeb said.They've created a collapse zone and evacuated eight people from a building next door for safety.It appears this building was either being renovated or demolished when this happened.Leeb added that the weather may have been a factor saying, "The rain or the heavy wind may have contributed to the collapse we had here."Park Place will remain closed between Church Street and Broadway until a 9 a.m. meeting. That's when the FDNY will decide with other agencies what to do next.----------