Crews battling large fire engulfing 2 building on Main Street in Port Chester, New York

PORT CHESTER, New York (WABC) -- Crews are working to put out a large fire that's engulfed two buildings in Port Chester.

A fire broke out inside of an abandoned building on Main Street in Port Chester, New York late Monday morning.

Village Manager Stuart Rabin said it's currently a three-alarm fire and now two buildings are engulfed in flames.

Rabin said the fire is very aggressive.

Port Chester Fire Department is asking everyone to avoid the area of the village as the fire is extremely dangerous and required the emergency shutdown of multiple streets in the area.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

PCFD