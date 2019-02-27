Burglar breaking into Westchester County apartments via fire escapes

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) --
Police in Westchester County are searching for a man who broke into and burglarized at least two apartments, and they're hoping surveillance images and a $1,000 reward will lead to an arrest.

Authorities say that on February 14 and February 25, two apartments at 1 Bronxville Road in Yonkers were targeted by the suspect.

He reportedly made entry via windows adjacent to a fire escape landing during evening hours.

The suspect removed property in both instances and fled the area.

Yonkers police are actively investigating both incidents.

Residents are reminded to secure their doors and windows and report suspicious activity by calling (914) 377-7900 or for emergencies 911.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724. All calls will remain confidential.

