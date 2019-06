Burglar steals money from Long Island church donation boxes

LAKE RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who stole money from a Long Island church.Video shows the burglar inside St. Joseph's Church in Lake Ronkonkoma.The thief can be seen breaking a donation box on the wall to get the cash.Police say he broke into a total of six boxes before fleeing the scene.Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com ----------