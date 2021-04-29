Burglar steals more than 2 dozen laptops from Bronx charter school

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10556503" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The driver, Jessica Beauvais, told police she knew she hit something but was unsure of what it was.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who burglarized a school in the Bronx not once, but twice.The suspect got into Creo College Prep School on Courtlandt Avenue by forcing open an emergency door on the night of April 20.Once inside, police say he stole two laptops and two pairs of headphones.Authorities say he then went back two days later, early in the morning on April 22, the same way and took off with 24 laptops, school supplies and backpacks.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------