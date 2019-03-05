Long Island bus driver, aides accused of abusing student with disabilities

WEST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A former bus driver and two aides have pleaded not guilty to abusing a 9-year-old boy with autism who cannot speak.The defendants are accused of multiple instances of abuse while taking him to and from school in West Islip last October, officials announced Tuesday.The driver, 81-year-old James LaGreca, and the two aides -- Auga Roberts and Anneris Contreras -- were all fired after the child's parents complained and asked their employer to check for surveillance video.One aide is accused of bending the boy's toes backwards on multiple occasions and forcing his own hand to slap his face.They worked for East End Bus Company in Medford and the boy attended the Masera Learning Center.Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini says there is no excuse for abusing a child."Video from inside the school bus shows the defendants on multiple occasions tormenting and physically abusing the victim," Sini said.All three defendants were released without bail.The child's family lives within the Longwood Central School District which released the following statement:----------