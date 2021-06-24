On-duty MTA driver arrested after fight in Bronx

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

BRONX (WABC) -- An on-duty MTA bus driver was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault.

The incident happened Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. on Grand Concourse and East 138th Street.

Police say it all started with a verbal dispute between the 52-year-old bus driver, Ernesto Hernandez, and 50-year-old Alejandro Noboa.



Hernandez is accused of punching Noboa in the face, causing a bloody nose.

Noboa is accused of punching Hernandez and causing a laceration to his lip and left temple.

It is not yet clear how the incident unfolded.

Both men were arrested and charged with assault and harassment.

ALSO READ | Wing of Miami-area condo building collapses; Up to 50 missing, many feared dead
EMBED More News Videos

At least one person has died when a multi-story building partially collapsed in southern Florida Thursday morning, authorities said.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityarrestmtaassaultbus driver
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
At least 3 dead, up to 99 missing in Florida building collapse
Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in NY
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus reveals he's undergoing cancer treatment
Biden, bipartisan senators have deal on infrastructure
NYC Pride: Everything you need to know
AccuWeather: Gorgeous again
Firefighters rescue teen trapped in dressing room
Show More
Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for 30 days
George Floyd statue vandalized in Brooklyn
Woman pushing stroller hit and killed by car in NYC
Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship
Black WWII veteran who was denied Purple Heart finally gets it at 99
More TOP STORIES News