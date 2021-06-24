On-duty MTA driver arrested after fight in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10827517" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least one person has died when a multi-story building partially collapsed in southern Florida Thursday morning, authorities said.

BRONX (WABC) -- An on-duty MTA bus driver was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault.The incident happened Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. on Grand Concourse and East 138th Street.Police say it all started with a verbal dispute between the 52-year-old bus driver, Ernesto Hernandez, and 50-year-old Alejandro Noboa.Hernandez is accused of punching Noboa in the face, causing a bloody nose.Noboa is accused of punching Hernandez and causing a laceration to his lip and left temple.It is not yet clear how the incident unfolded.Both men were arrested and charged with assault and harassment.----------