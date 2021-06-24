On-duty MTA driver arrested after fight in Bronx

The incident happened Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. on Grand Concourse and East 138th Street.
Police say it all started with a verbal dispute between the 52-year-old bus driver, Ernesto Hernandez, and 50-year-old Alejandro Noboa.
Hernandez is accused of punching Noboa in the face, causing a bloody nose.
Noboa is accused of punching Hernandez and causing a laceration to his lip and left temple.
It is not yet clear how the incident unfolded.
Both men were arrested and charged with assault and harassment.
