EASTCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) --A bus driver who was ambushed by a group of teenagers while on his route in the Bronx is speaking out, describing the harrowing ordeal.
Burim Sylaj says he is still injured after he was beaten on Saturday, as police continue to look for the four young suspects.
The 37-year-old said he picked up the teenagers in White Plains on the southbound Liberty Lines bus, and that he had seen and had trouble with them before.
The trouble started as the suspects got off the bus at Conner Street and Boston Road in Eastchester. Police say the driver confronted them about not paying the fare, and that's when they began punching and kicking him before fleeing southbound on Boston Road.
Sylaj said he attempted to defend himself, but the still-unidentified teens were relentless.
"Each of them started throwing at me, Snapple, Sprite, charger, abusing me," he said. "They left from the bus. They started coming back again, and they were spitting at me. And one of them, he came and he kicked me. So I decided to step up from the seat, and I just kick him back."
He suffered a cut above his eye and a shoulder injury.
"I have a few pains coming back," he said. "Bruises here, and my back hurts me."
The harrowing attack was caught on video, and police also released photos of the suspects and the following descriptions:
The first individual is a black male, 16 to 19 years old; last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and dark colored pants.
The second individual is a black male, 16 to 19 years old; last seen wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.
The third individual is a black male, 16 to 19 years old; last seen wearing a blue shirt, light blue jeans and he had on a black backpack.
The fourth individual is a black male, 16 to 19 years old; last seen wearing a white hooded sweater and dark colored pants.
While police search for the suspects, the union representing bus drivers is asking for partitions to be installed on buses similar to those in New York City.
"If the partition was there when they first started throwing stuff to him, it would be avoided," said Carlos Bernabel, of TWU Local 100. "Because the partition, they have to go to lean to throw stuff to him."
A spokesperson for the Westchester County executive said new buses with partitions will start to roll out by the end of the summer, adding, "We intend to have our fleet compliant, and we intend to invite the union to view the new fleet when the buses arrive."
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
