NJ Transit bus driver under investigation after counting cash while driving

NJ Burkett reports on the investigation into an NJ Transit bus driver counting cash while driving.

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) --
New Jersey Transit officials are investigating a bus driver who was captured on video allegedly counting cash while driving with as many as 25 passengers onboard.

"We are committed to taking swift and appropriate disciplinary action upon the completion of our investigation," NJ Transit said in a statement.

Passenger Ashton Smith captured the incident and posted it Saturday on Twitter, saying the New York-bound bus was traveling through Secaucus that evening when the driver started sorting money.


She said it happened over the course of about six miles. "He was counting and sorting the money and switching the directions and stacking the ones," said Smith. "And I started to become a little concerned that he really didn't have his eyes on the road and didn't have his hands on the road."

NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder says the agency is investigating and that NJ Transit has explicit rules that prohibit bus drivers from counting money or tickets while driving. "We share the concerns of customers who brought this matter to our attention," said the agency.

Smith admits she didn't raise any objections although she has some regrets about that. "I think I was afraid of causing either a confrontation or distraction on the bus that might have worsened the situation," she said. "And I might handle it differently in the future, if I see it again I probably would."

The name of the driver has not been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

