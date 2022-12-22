NJ Transit bus driver arrested after shooting at teenagers who kicked him to the ground

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey bus driver is behind bars after shooting at a group of teenagers that witnesses say kicked him to the ground after he pulled over the bus to let them out.

This inicident comes as governor Phil Murphy signs legislation strengthening New Jersey's conceal carry law.

More than a million people have watched the video on social media.

An altercation happened on the New Jersey Transit bus between the driver, 48-year-old Charles Fieros and at least six teenagers, according to Jersey City police.

Witnesses said Fieros pulled the bus over and got out behind the teens who kicked him as he fell to the ground.

Thats when the video shows him pulling out a gun.

The Hudson County Prosecutors Office say the gun is a black 9mm glock, which police say had been stolen.

Fieros fired three shots that struck one teenager who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and has since stablized.

Fieros was treated for cuts and bruises and then arrested.

He was charged with seven counts including attempted murder and unlawful possession of a handgun.

The governor did not speak specifically about the investigation as he signed the bill that will strengthen the conceal carry law.

"You don't want to have to worry about coming into a situation where you don't expect someone to have a gun," Murphy said.

Fieros remains in custody and he was suspended without pay from New Jersey Transit. His detention hearing was adjourned and no new date has been set yet.

