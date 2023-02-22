Racial slur appears on NC woman's Chick-Fil-A receipt instead of her name, company apologizes

Instead of her daughter's name on the Chick-fil-A receipt, a word similar to a racial slur was printed out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A North Carolina woman is accusing a Charlotte Chick-fil-A of putting a racial slur on her daughter's order receipt.

Instead of her 19-year-old daughter's name on the Chick-fil-A receipt, a racial slur was printed out.

The mom said the alleged incident happened in early February at a Chick-fil-A in Charlotte.

April Jackson tells ABC Affiliate WSOC that she is appalled by it. Jackson said when her daughter pulled up to get her order at the window she was shocked by what was on her receipt instead of her name.

"She told her her name was Nyiashia, and 'the worker' put on her ticket N****," Jackson told the station.

Nyiashia said when she pulled up to the drive-through window, the person who handed the order to her gave her a warning.

"He was like, 'You might want to look what they put your name as,'" Niashia Jackson told WSOC. "I was just in shock. I literally parked right there. I couldn't eat the food, I was just in shock.

Chick-Fil-A sent WSOC a statement: "The Operator/Owner of Chick-fil-A Mountain Island has thoroughly investigated and tried to connect with the customer to better understand her experience and apologize for the situation. Though we understand this to be a misspelling of the customer's name that does not negate the impact or experience had by our guests. The Operator has started additional training at his restaurant to ensure this doesn't happen again. We sincerely apologize for the harm caused by this incident."

Jackson and her daughter said training isn't enough.

"You shouldn't have to be trained to not call someone a N****. I'm just being as honest as I can be, I want the employee fired," Jackson said.

Jackson said plans to pursue legal action.

