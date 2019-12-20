Business

8-year-old Ryan Kaji tops YouTube top earners list, with $26 million this year alone

The richest YouTuber is an 8-year-old boy, according to Forbes.

Ryan Kaji made $26 million this year from his YouTube channel, Ryan's World.

Kaji started un-boxing toys on camera when he was just three years old, and he has since expanded his media empire to include experiments and educational toys. He also has contracts with Hulu and Nickelodeon.

He has amassed almost 23 million subscribers. According to Variety, his production company employs 28 people.

The next biggest earner on YouTube trails him by $6 million. This is the second year Kaji topped the list of YouTube earners.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessyoutubesocial superstarssocial mediau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island road rage beating leaves 73-year-old hospitalized
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
Queens subway station reopens after 9-month renovation
Camila Cabello apologizes for racist social media posts
NYPD: Man smashes basement window with rock, rapes woman
Wawa announces data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected: CEO
Elderly man killed after being run over by box truck in Brooklyn
Show More
7-year-old in shelter says he's scared of dad in letter to Santa
CT officer chases down, stops runaway SUV headed toward students
NY school bus driver accused of driving drunk with kids on board
5 NJ officials, candidates face political corruption charges
Jeff Van Drew, who voted against impeachment, joining GOP: Trump
More TOP STORIES News