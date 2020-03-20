Jobs hiring during coronavirus pandemic include Amazon, Domino's, Walmart

The impact on the coronavirus pandemic continues to send shock waves through the economy.Yet during this crisis, some companies are hiring to fill the demands of the new normal.These companies include:: Amazon is hiring 100,000 people across the U.S. to fulfill orders. The online retailer said it will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees. That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores, all of whom make at least $15 an hour.: The nation's largest retailer said it plans to hire 150,000 U.S. hourly workers for its stores and distribution centers through the end of May as online orders surge with households stocking up. The jobs are temporary, but many will become permanent, said spokesman Dan Bartlett. He said that the company is reaching out to industry groups in the restaurant and hospitality industry, both of which are getting slammed by lockdowns and travel bans.Walmart also said that it will be giving special bonuses to its hourly employees to reward them for their work in serving customers who are stockpiling toilet paper and other basics. Part-time workers will receive $150 while full-time workers will receive $300 provided they started March 1. The bonuses will be paid out on April 2. It will also move up quarterly bonuses for workers.: Domino's Pizza said it is hiring about 10,000 workers in the U.S. to meet rising demand for delivery and carryout. Domino's put out the call for delivery drivers, pizza makers, managers and truck drivers. Domino's U.S. stores remain open for carryout and it is also offering contact-less delivery.: The meal-kit service said it has seen a sharp increase in consumer demand over the last week and is increasing its capacity to fill those orders. It said it's hiring workers for temporary and permanent positions in New Jersey and California.