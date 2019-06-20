Business

Some Delta Airlines flights delayed due to technical issue

(AP File Photo)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Delta Airlines says service is being disrupted by a technical issue.

The airline says the issue is impacting some of its applications, including customers' ability to book, check in and board.

Delta released a statement that said in part: "Flights are continuing to depart, albeit at a slower pace than normal and some flights are delayed as a result. Delta is slowing flights into our busiest hub in Atlanta to reduce congestion."

The airline apologized to customers for the inconvenience while it works to address the problem.

