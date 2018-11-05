More and more companies are launching online and through social media.Now some of those brands popular on social media are being featured at a Facebook pop-up store inside Macy's.Chevalo Wilsondebriano was a New York City firefighter who survived 9/11. He and his wife created Charleston Gourmet Burger Marinade after leaving New York and relied heavily on Facebook."Social media was so integral to our brand because we had no advertising budget, so the only way to get the word out about our company was through Facebook," he said.Michelle Klein of Facebook says its free tools make it possible for small businesses to compete."The data shows one in three businesses in the United States has built their business on Facebook and 40 percent of businesses around the world say they started their business on Facebook so we are seeing huge growth on our platforms," said Klein.And Macy's is hoping to capitalize on some of Facebook's finds."They have tremendous reach in the digital space and significant partnerships with some of these small and medium-size brands," said Thamar Campbell of Macy's.."What this engagement is going to allow is an opportunity for these brands to showcase their products in our stores this holiday season."Ali Maffuci of Jersey City has only sold her vegetable spiralizer machines on line, until now."I'm just excited to get it front of our people," she said. "I just want people to touch it and see it and kind of get an idea behind this brand."The pop-up shop runs through Feb. 2 and more brands will be added over the next couple of months.----------