Famous Pepsi-Cola sign in Queens gets corporate partnership

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- An iconic sign in Queens has a new companion.The famous Pepsi-Cola sign along the East River in Long Island City is now sharing its landmarked space with an illuminated JetBlue logo.It's a promotion that will continue for the next few months as part of the new partnership.Some people in the neighborhood aren't happy about it and have even contacted city councilman Jimmy Van Bramer about it.They say they don't like messing with piece of the borough's history.This is the first time ever another logo has accompanied the Pepsi sign.The Landmark Preservation Commission issued the following statement:"Pursuant to its rules, LPC can approve temporary signs on landmark properties for up to 180 days where such an installation will have no effect on the historic features of the landmark. On August 14, LPC issued a permit to PepsiCo for the temporary installation of illuminated JetBlue signage on the Pepsi Cola Sign to be removed on or before October 1, 2019."----------