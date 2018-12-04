BUSINESS

FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D

EMBED </>More Videos

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has expanded their recall of dog food brands that have too much vitamin D, which could make your pet sick.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has expanded a recall of dog food brands that have too much vitamin D, which could make your pet sick.

A voluntary recall was first issued by Sunshine Mills, Inc., brands for Evolve Puppy, Sportsman's Pride Large Breed Puppy and Triumph Chicken and Rice Dog Food.

The expanded list of dry dog food product adds:

- Nutrisca: Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
- Natural Life Pet Products: Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
- ANF, Inc.: ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
- Lidi (Orlando brand): Orlando Grain Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food

- Kroger: Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- ELM Pet Foods, Inc.: ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
- Ahold Delhaize: Nature's Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food, Nature's Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food

Click here for UPC codes, lot numbers and best by dates for all recalled dog food.

Too much vitamin D can cause kidney failure in dogs. Dogs that eat too much vitamin D could show symptoms of vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessrecallFDAdogconsumeru.s. & world
BUSINESS
Bayonne smokestack, water tower imploded
Starbucks to block porn on its Wi-Fi
Payless pranks customers by selling shoes as designer brand
Need 7 On Your Side? Contact Nina Pineda here!
More Business
Top Stories
Video: Man beaten into coma during Bronx robbery
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Amber Alert for Rochester teen, suspect may be headed to NYC
Search for suspect in groping of 9-year-old boy on subway
MTA commuter issues top agenda at city council hearing
Fire breaks out on roof of school in Laurelton, Queens
Esposito on his status as OEM chief: 'Things develop'
Jewish and Muslim leaders to help pay for vandalized statues
Show More
Melee breaks out between FedEx driver, crowd leaving funeral
NJ pilot, passenger killed in Florida plane crash
4 people believed to be homeless killed in Poughkeepsie fire
Survivors of LIRR massacre gather ahead of 25th anniversary
Pre-K mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
More News