Harley-Davidson announces line of electric bikes for kids

Harley-Davidson, the motorcycle manufacturer long known for its diehard fan base, is reaching out to a new audience: kids. The company announced this week that it had acquired StaCyc, Inc. and will debut a line of Harley-Davidson-branded bikes.