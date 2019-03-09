Business

Harley-Davidson announces line of electric bikes for kids

Harley-Davidson, the motorcycle manufacturer long known for its diehard fan base, is reaching out to a new audience: kids. The company announced this week that it had acquired StaCyc, Inc. and will debut a line of Harley-Davidson-branded bikes.

The company announced this week that it had acquired StaCyc, Inc., which produces electric bicycles designed specifically for children, and will debut a line of Harley-Davidson-branded StaCyc bikes later this year.

The bikes, which will come in 12-inch and 16-inch models, will be available from participating Harley-Davidson dealers and other retailers. Unlike the company's line of traditional motorcycles, which can run anywhere between $6,800 and $43,000, the line for kids will cost less than $700.

"The StaCyc team shares the same vision we have for building the next generation of riders globally and we believe that together, we will have a significant impact in bringing the fun and enjoyment of riding to kids everywhere," Heather Malenshek, Harley-Davidson's senior vice president of marketing and brand, said in a news release.
Related topics:
businesschildrenus worldbicyclemotorcyclestoys
