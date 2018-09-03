Rye Playland slashes prices in effort to boost attendance

An amusement park in Westchester County is looking to get the most out of its last few days of the season.After a rough summer thanks to the weather, the park is slashing prices and asking patrons to take one last ride.There were big crowds and a packed parking lot at Playland in Rye Monday, and it wasn't just the holiday that drove people to the park.County leaders cut the admission price in half in an effort to boost attendance."I saved money for back to school!", said Bronx resident Sarah Amanquano. ('Good timing, right?', we asked.) "Exactly, good timing right. Hey, anything back in, I'll take it," she said.Attendance at the county-run park is down by six percent, due in large part to Mother Nature. Wet weather closed Playland for six days this year, four more than last year."We also looked at this time of year," said Deputy Westchester County Parks Commissioner Peter Tartaglia.. "Our staffing goes down a bit and we can't keep every ride open every minute of the day."The unofficial end of summer may be here but it's not too late to take advantage of the half-price entry fee at Playland, where the season still has two more days, Saturday and Sunday.It was a much more relaxed atmosphere at another Westchester County park. Bike riding, sunbathing and a pleasant walk all ruled the day at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla."Just hang out and not have to worry about much. Just lay out and watch them play," said Bronx resident Roenice Caraballo.A perfect way to end the summer before the kids head back to school and the parents head back to work.----------