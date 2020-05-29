Stop and Shop extends 10% pay bump for hourly workers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A grocery store chain is raising pay for its hourly employees.Stop and Shop plans to extend a 10% pay increase until July 4.The salary bump was first announced on March 20, and was first extended through the end of May.Stop and Shop operates more than 400 stores in eight northeastern states, including New York and New Jersey."Thanks to hardworking UFCW members at Stop & Shop in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York, families across the region continue to have the food and groceries they need during this pandemic," said UFCW International President Marc Perrone. "Working together with Stop & Shop, we are proud to announce the extension of this pay increase for these essential workers keeping our communities strong. Every supermarket company must follow the lead of Stop & Shop and step up to provide our country's grocery workers with the good pay and the benefits and protections they need."Stop & Shop will continue to offer flexible hours to accommodate challenges associates may be facing with their personal schedules and up to two weeks of additional paid sick leave for associates who are required to quarantine either by health or government authorities or by the company.In addition, Stop & Shop continues to implement extensive measures to protect the health of associates and customers during the pandemic, including additional cleaning and sanitation, the provision of PPE for associates, protective plexiglass shields, store capacity limits, one-way aisles and in-store signage to promote social distancing. It continues to offer special shopping hours for customers 60+ and those with weakened immune systems between 6-7:30a.m. daily.