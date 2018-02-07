Store closing sales begin at Toys R Us locations in NY, NJ, CT

NEW YORK (WABC) --Sales with some significant discounts start Wednesday at the dozens of Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores that are closing across the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area.
The starting discounts are up to 30-percent off.
The toy store chain announced last month it's closing 180 locations nationwide as the company tries to restructure $5 billion in debt.
Two of those stores are in Connecticut, 11 in New Jersey and 11 in New York, including the store's Union Square location. These numbers are fewer than the original list, which had four stores closing in Connecticut, 12 in New Jersey and 14 in New York. (See the updated list below)
Eyewitness News has learned that the discounts and promotions that will be offered at closing locations will be unique to each store.
Closing locations will continue to honor customer programs including gift cards, Endless Earnings and credit card specials.
Here are the stores closing in the NY/NJ/CT area (updated to scratch out the stores that are staying open):
NEW YORK
Union Square - 24-30 Union Square E NY (Babies R Us)
Sayville - 5181 Sunrise Hwy NY (Babies R Us)
Massapequa - 5214 Sunrise Hwy NY (Babies R Us)
Henrietta - 2335 Marketplace Drive NY (Babies R Us)
Amherst - 1569 Niagara Falls Blvd NY (Babies R Us)
Kingston - 401 Frank Sottile Boulevard NY (Toys R Us)
Latham - 221 Wade Road Extension NY (Babies R Us)
Yonkers - 2700 Central Park Ave NY (Babies R Us)
Middle Village - 66 Metropolitan Ave. NY (Toys R Us)
Westbury 1350 Corporate Drive. NY
Greece - 1530 Ridge Rd. West NY (Toys R Us)
NEW JERSEY
Bridgewater - 100 Promenade Blvd. NJ (Babies R Us)
North Brunswick - 909 US Hwy 1 South. NJ (Babies R Us)
Burlington - Rt. 541 & Cadillac Road NJ (Toys R Us)
Cherry Hill - 2135 Route 38 NJ (Babies R Us)
Wayne - 7 Wayne Hills Mall NJ (Toys R Us)
Paramus - 545 Route 17 South NJ (Babies R Us)
East Hanover - 98 Route 10 West. NJ (Babies R Us)
Elizabeth-KidsWo - 900 Center Drive NJ (Toys R Us)
Mt. Olive - 50 International Drive South. NJ (Babies R Us)
CONNECTICUT
North Haven - 376 North Universal Drive CT (Toys R Us)
Newington - 3491 Berlin Turnpike CT (Toys R Us)
